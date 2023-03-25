Convoy of Hope heading to areas in Mississippi damaged by deadly overnight tornadoes

Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park...
Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings, Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By KY3 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is heading to Mississippi to help those affected by overnight tornadoes that have killed at least 23 people, injuring dozens more.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a Twitter post that search and rescue teams from local and state agencies were deployed to help victims impacted by the tornadoes. The agency confirmed early Saturday that 23 people had died, four were missing, and dozens were injured.

A few minutes later, the agency warned the casualty toll could go higher, tweeting: “Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Saturday that he was headed to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, describing what happened as “a tragedy.” Earlier, he asked for “God’s protection” as ambulances rushed to the area and search and rescue teams began to sift through the wreckage.

Convoy of Hope will be providing food, water, tarps, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, and other essential items for survivors of the storm.

