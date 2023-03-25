Convoy of Hope heading to areas in Mississippi damaged by deadly overnight tornadoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is heading to Mississippi to help those affected by overnight tornadoes that have killed at least 23 people, injuring dozens more.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a Twitter post that search and rescue teams from local and state agencies were deployed to help victims impacted by the tornadoes. The agency confirmed early Saturday that 23 people had died, four were missing, and dozens were injured.

A few minutes later, the agency warned the casualty toll could go higher, tweeting: “Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Saturday that he was headed to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, describing what happened as “a tragedy.” Earlier, he asked for “God’s protection” as ambulances rushed to the area and search and rescue teams began to sift through the wreckage.

Convoy of Hope will be providing food, water, tarps, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, and other essential items for survivors of the storm.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.