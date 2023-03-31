Construction on Union Station draft stage to begin Sunday

Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.(National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Event organizers shared road closure and construction plans for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

Construction of the Draft Theater, which will be built in front of Union Station, will begin on Sunday, April 2. According to the Kansas City Sports Commission’s release, construction on the draft stage is anticipated to take two weeks.

Here are some of the other road closures and things to know in the area:

Beginning Sunday until May 7, westbound Pershing Road will be closed between Broadway Street and Main Street. Access to and from Union Station and the Station’s West Yard Garage will remain open via Broadway Boulevard to Pershing Road.

From April 10 to May 7, the following road closures will be in effect:

  • Main Street between 20th Street and Grand Boulevard.
  • Pershing Road (both directions) between Broadway Street and Grand Boulevard.
  • Kessler Road between Pershing Road and Wyandotte Street.
  • Memorial Drive
  • OK Street

From April 10-25 and April 30 to May 7 there will be one-way public access from:

  • Broadway Boulevard to Eastbound Pershing Road and Southbound Kessler Road to Wyandotte Street.
  • Northbound Main Street to Eastbound Pershing Road.

On April 10, the NFL Draft Experience buildout will begin on the grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

During this time, National WWI Museum and Memorial employees and guests will have access to Kessler Road and Memorial Drive to reach parking lots while road closures are in effect. Attractions, restaurants, retail and tenant offices at Union Station will remain open leading up to April 27, the day of the first round of the NFL Draft.

