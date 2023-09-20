Firefighter shocked while battling trailer blaze in Willard

Willard firefighter electrocuted while responding to trailer fire.
Willard firefighter electrocuted while responding to trailer fire.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Willard Fire Protection District was electrocuted while responding to a trailer fire in rural Greene County.

According to the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, several departments were called to respond to the fire on North Farm Road 115 at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When firefighters got there, they found that no one was home and that the trailer was fully engulfed. Officials say that somehow, the entire structure got electrically charged, and when a firefighter touched it, he was electrocuted. Officials say, thankfully, he was not seriously hurt. The electric company responded to shut the power off to the trailer, and firefighters were able to get the fire contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

