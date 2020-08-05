Advertisement

Missouri Governor’s race is set: Mike Parson to face Nicole Galloway

The Missouri governor's race in November will feature Nicole Galloway and Mike Parson.
The Missouri governor's race in November will feature Nicole Galloway and Mike Parson.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri governor’s race for the general election in November is set.

Missouri voters have picked Gov. Mike Parson to be the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the November general election, while state Auditor Nicole Galloway has won the Democratic nomination for Missouri governor.

Parson, 64, the sitting governor, faced two GOP challengers: 69-year-old state Rep. Jim Neely and 40-year-old Saundra McDowell.

McDowell made an unsuccessful bid for state auditor in 2018. She lost to Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway. Both Neely and McDowell criticized Parson for shutting down the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Parson previously served as lieutenant governor. He took over after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in scandal in 2018.



Galloway, 38, faced four other Democrats with little statewide name recognition. She was the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate currently in statewide office and the only candidate to have won a statewide campaign previously.



She has criticized Parson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he’s not doing enough to ensure the health and safety of the public.

Galloway previously served as Boone County treasurer. Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her to be state auditor after former Republican Auditor Tom Schweich killed himself in 2015.

She ran a successful campaign to serve a full term as auditor in 2018. Her time expires in 2023.

ELECTION RESULTS

