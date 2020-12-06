Advertisement

Missouri State Highway Patrol expands crime lab, expects more DNA processing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has expanded its crime lab in Jefferson City.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson cut the ribbon at a ceremony Wednesday to commemorate the expansion. The 8,000 square-foot expansion aims to increase DNA processing capabilities and efficiencies.

Twenty full-time employees will work in the expanded area, including five new DNA analysts who are currently completing training.

Troopers say the new lab will help more than just the highway patrol with investigations.

“This will help more efficiently and effectively manage that workflow that’s coming in. We will take evidence, of course, from any law enforcement agency in the state of Missouri, and we provide all those services free of charge,” said MSHP captain John Hotz.

The lab expansion cost $2.7 million dollars. The expanded part of the facility is expected to open in late December or early January.

