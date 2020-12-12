Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County deputy struck during a pursuit Friday morning remains in serious condition, but ”is in good spirits” Saturday after multiple surgeries, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Steve Westbrook, a 24-year veteran of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, was standing along State Highway 13 and trying to deploy a tire deflation device to stop a car involved in a pursuit when he was struck. Investigators say the suspect vehicle was being chased by Greene County deputies, then hit Westbrook’s patrol car, which then struck him.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott shared a video Saturday afternoon, during which Lt. Westbrook updates on his health. Westbrook thanked family, friends and community members for support and says he is “feeling a lot better” as he continues to recover.

Lt. Westbrook had his first round of surgeries Friday night and faces a lengthy road to recovery, according to a Facebook update Saturday from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. He is being treated at Cox South hospital in serious, but stable condition.

“The Westbrook family asks for your continued prayers. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks for your continued support and prayers for all affected by this tragic situation,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.

According to Jason Winston, a spokesperson from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect veered off South Highway 13 and struck Lt. Westbrook “in what appears to be a deliberate act.”

The pursuit stems from an investigation Friday morning in Springfield, during which Greene County deputies responded to a home in the 1200 block of State Highway WW in Springfield over a domestic disturbance.

Investigators say the pursuit began northbound on State Highway 13 into Polk County. The suspect continued north, then turned around near Brighton and proceeded southbound on South Highway 13. Lt. Westbrook attempted to deploy stop sticks in response, then was struck.

The sheriff’s office says multiple suspects have been arrested in the investigation.

