The Place: Local Shelter is a Place of Peace for Senior Dogs During Their Last Days.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alyssa Kelly sits down with the founder of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, a place for older dogs to live out the rest of their days in peace. If you’re interested in volunteering at the sanctuary, visit https://www.whisperingwillowsseniordogsanctuary.com.

Volunteer orientation classes will be held April 2nd at 5pm and April 3rd at 10am.

