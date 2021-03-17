Advertisement

The Place: Local Shelter is a Place of Peace for Senior Dogs During Their Last Days.

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alyssa Kelly sits down with the founder of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, a place for older dogs to live out the rest of their days in peace. If you’re interested in volunteering at the sanctuary, visit https://www.whisperingwillowsseniordogsanctuary.com.

Volunteer orientation classes will be held April 2nd at 5pm and April 3rd at 10am.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Huy, 50, has been booked into the Greene County Jail on three counts of first-degree...
“They wouldn’t leave...”: Greene County investigators release motive in shootings of 3 near Strafford
Rescue teams search for missing kayaker on the James River.
Rescue team locates body on banks of James River near Nixa, Mo.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Pit bull mauls Rolla, Mo. boy delivering cupcakes to a neighbor
fatal stabbing victim
Loved ones say Humansville woman was killed by a man she once called a friend

Latest News

KY3
The Place: The History of the Missouri State Capitol
KY3
The Place: Mobile Tire Services with MTS Express
KY3
The Place: Ozarks Just Desserts at NoBaked Cookie Dough
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Easy Easter Dinner with Hy-Vee
KY3
The Place: One-on-One with Governor Mike Parson