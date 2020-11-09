ARCHIVES: Joe Biden called US president-elect; stories from the historic weekend

(KY3) - The Associated Press called the 2020 U.S. presidential election Saturday, Nov. 7 for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Biden, a former vice president, surpassed the 270 electoral votes required to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States, according to AP projections.

Campaigning with vice president-elect Kamala Harris, Biden defeats Republican president Donald Trump in a campaign for the American presidency.

Find archived stories from the historic weekend with the links below.

ARCHIVED STORIES/COVERAGE

Nov. 7, 2020

MAIN STORY: Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris address nation after campaign victory

Former presidents react as Joe Biden becomes US president-elect

How to build a government: Transition challenges await Biden

World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris on election win

EXPLAINER: Why AP called the 2020 election for Joe Biden

EXPLAINER: Why AP called the 2020 election, Pennsylvania, Nevada for Biden

PHOTOS: Nationwide reactions as Biden called US president-elect

Trump declines to concede election, future TBD

Dozens protest in Jefferson City in support of President Trump

WATCH: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris address nation

WATCH: NBC News Special Report as Biden called President-elect

Nov. 8, 2020

Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect

UK’s Johnson, praised by Trump, seeks new UK bond with Biden

Iran’s president calls on Biden to return to nuclear deal

#BREAKING: The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a campaign for the American presidency.



DETAILS: https://t.co/5RvgX3wOro pic.twitter.com/6ZBRrlsdtd — KY3 News (@kytv) November 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.