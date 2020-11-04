Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Latest results from the Nov. 3 General Election

(WHSV)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 7 p.m.

Polls are now closed in Missouri and will at 7:30 p.m. in Arkansas. Results from the Nov. 3 general election could start arriving in upcoming hours.

CLICK HERE for the latest election results

Follow this blog for updates on the presidential races, in addition to updates from Missouri and Arkansas election.

What’s On the Ballot in Missouri:

* Presidential Race

* Governor’s Race

* Lieutenant Governor

* Secretary of State

* State Treasurer

* Attorney General

* U.S. House Races

* Constitutional Amendment 1: Term Limits Question

* Constitutional Amendment 3: Campaign Limits, Lobbyists Gifts & Redistricting

* Select State House and State Senate Races

What’s On the Ballot in Arkansas:

* Presidential Race

* U.S. Senate Seat

* Issue 1: Statewide Use Tax

* Issue 2: Term Limits

* Issue 8: Optometry Question

Additional Election Resources

* Election Day FAQ: On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds answers frequently asked polling questions: click here.

* How To Dress: Here’s what not to wear to the polls on Election Day: click here.

* ELECTION LAWS: Missouri laws regarding Election Day ballot selfies and political attire: click here.

* MISSOURI VOTING HISTORY: A look back at Missouri’s voting history in past presidential elections: click here.

* Follow election results Tuesday by clicking here.

